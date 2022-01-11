Home > World > Asia Pacific

Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest

  Reuters

Published: 11 Jan 2022

Security forces in Kazakhstan have detained 9,900 people regarding last week's unrest, the interior ministry of the central Asian nation said on Tuesday.

The oil-rich former Soviet republic says government buildings were attacked in several major cities after initially peaceful protests against hikes in the price of car fuel turned violent.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said Islamist militants from other central Asian nations and Afghanistan, as well as the Middle East, were among the attackers.

