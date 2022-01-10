Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2022 12:19 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 12:19 PM BdST
Kazakhstan's security forces have detained a total of 7,939 people as of Monday over last week's unrest, the Interior Ministry said, the worst bout of violence in the Central Asian nation's post-Soviet history.
Government buildings were briefly captured or torched in several cities last week as initially peaceful protests against fuel price increases turned violent.
Authorities have blamed the violence on "extremists" and "terrorists" some of whom they say were foreigners.
Karim Masimov, former head of the National Security Committee, was detained on suspicion of treason last week, days after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed him.
Tokayev has also sacked his cabinet, issued shoot-to-kill orders to end the unrest and declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich nation of 19 million. He also asked a Russian-led military bloc to send in troops, who the government says have been deployed to guard strategic objects.
Russian and state media reported 164 people were killed during the clashes, citing a government social media post. But health and police authorities did not confirm the figure and the social media post was then deleted.
"I think there was some kind of a conspiracy involving domestic and certain foreign destructive forces," Secretary of State Yerlan Karin told state television on Monday, without naming any suspects.
- Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest
- Trial looms after seaside gathering of Chinese activists
- Kazakhstan detains ex-national security chief on suspicion of treason
- Kazakh president says has ordered forces to open fire without warning
- Constitutional order has mostly been restored: Kazakh president
- China’s latest lockdown shows stubborn resolve on zero-COVID
- Pakistan appoints first female SC judge
- Duterte threatens the unvaccinated with arrest
- Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest
- Trial looms after seaside gathering of Chinese activists
- Former Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
- At least 21 dead as heavy snow traps drivers in their vehicles in Pakistan
- Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
- In Kazakhstan’s street battles, signs of elites fighting each other
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Bangladesh COVID cases more than double in a week amid omicron fears
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Bangladesh doing 'utmost' to keep schools open despite omicron fears
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail