Former Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
Published: 09 Jan 2022 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 01:00 PM BdST
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, successfully underwent an "elective medical procedure" and is expected to be discharged in a few days, the National Heart Institute said on Sunday.
"The procedure was uneventful and went as planned," the institute said in a statement.
Mahathir was admitted into the institute on Friday, the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalised.
Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted on Dec. 16 before being discharged a week later
