Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
>> Karen Lema, Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2022 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 08:38 PM BdST
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday people who have not taken COVID-19 shots will be arrested if they disobeyed stay-at-home orders as infections hit a three-month high.
Duterte in a televised address to the nation said he was asking community leaders to look for unvaccinated people and make sure they were confined to their homes.
"If he refuses, if he goes out his house and goes around the community, he can be restrained. If he refuses, the captain is empowered now to arrest recalcitrant persons," Duterte said.
Daily coronavirus infections in the Philippines hit the highest since Sep 26 at 17,220 cases on Thursday, the health ministry said, including those caused by the omicron variant of COVID-19.
The tally, which was more than triple recorded on Tuesday brought total cases to over 2.88 million, and deaths to more than 51,700, the second highest COVID-19 infections and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.
"I am responsible for the safety and well being of every Filipino," Duterte said as he challenged those who disapprove of his directive to file a case against him.
At the end of last year, 49.8 million people had been fully vaccinated, or 45% of the country's 110 million people. Under existing rules unvaccinated people in the capital region of Manila can only step out of their homes for essential trips.
Duterte is known for his bellicose rhetoric. Last year, he threatened people who refuse to get inoculated with jail or an injection of Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug widely used to treat animals.
But his latest remarks underscored his government's growing concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases which health experts warn could overwhelm the country's health systems again.
The Philippines has so far detected 43 domestic and imported cases of omicron, prompting the government to tighten curbs this week.
- N Korea fires missile as S Korea breaks ground for 'peace' railway
- Kazakhstan government's resignation fails to quell protests
- Japan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases
- Will never apologise for drug war deaths: Duterte
- Thailand reopens its world-famous beach Maya Bay
- S Korea exempts private schools from vaccine passes
- HK activist gets 15-month term for Tiananmen vigil
- Man who crossed DMZ was previous defector from N Korea
- Kazakh largest city hit by deadly clash between police and protesters
- As Beijing takes control, Chinese tech companies lose jobs and hope
- N Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test
- North Korea fires suspected missile as S Korea breaks ground for 'peace' railway
- Kazakhstan government's resignation fails to quell protests
- Japan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps
Most Read
- Bangladesh to announce new curbs to combat omicron 'in days'
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases jump 28% in a day to 1,140
- Bangladesh to bar students in 12-17 age group from school without first COVID vaccine dose: official
- Reactions to Tigers’ historic Test win against NZ
- Dhaka’s Rahat Tower that houses Jamuna TV catches fire
- Hasina orders metro rail link from airport to railway station in Chattogram
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Outcry as Australia bars Djokovic over vaccination status
- India’s rising omicron wave brings a grim sense of déjà vu
- Biman has cut airfares to Middle East, but tickets are hard to come by