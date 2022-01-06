Pakistan confirms appointment of first female Supreme Court judge
>>Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2022 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:57 PM BdST
Pakistan has confirmed the appointment of the first female Supreme Court judge in the Muslim-majority nation's history, members of the ruling party said on Thursday.
A commission that decides on the promotion of judges on Thursday voted to make 55-year-old Justice Ayesha Malik the first female judge on the Supreme Court in the 75 years since the South Asian country's independence.
"An important & defining moment in our country as a brilliant lawyer & decorated judge has become Pakistan's first female SC judge," a legislator of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and parliamentary secretary for law Maleeka Bokhari said on Twitter.
"To shattering glass ceilings," she added.
Though historic, the move has been divisive. The nine-member body that was to confirm her appointment turned down her elevation to the top court last year, and Thursday's repeat vote was also close - divided five votes to four - according to sources familiar with the proceedings.
Many lawyers and even judges, in the forum and outside, opposed the move because they say the appointment was made in contravention of seniority lists without any set selection criteria.
Malik was not among the top three most senior judges of the lower court from which she was elevated.
"The major is issue is not that there was ever a question mark on Justice Ayesha Malik's competence or the fact that she is a good judge," Imaan Mazari-Hazir, an Islamabad-based lawyer and vocal rights activist, told Reuters.
"The question mark was and remains on the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's arbitrary and non-transparent decision making and the process," she said, adding that the judge's gender was exploited.
A number of lawyers bodies have threatened to strike and boycott court proceedings over the appointment after they say their calls for the drawing up of fixed criteria for the nomination of Supreme Court judges were ignored.
- Pakistan appoints first female SC judge
- Duterte threatens the unvaccinated with arrest
- Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
- N Korea fires missile as S Korea breaks ground for 'peace' railway
- Kazakhstan government's resignation fails to quell protests
- Japan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases
- Will never apologise for drug war deaths: Duterte
- Thailand reopens its world-famous beach Maya Bay
- Pakistan confirms appointment of first female Supreme Court judge
- Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
- Russia sends paratroopers to Kazakhstan to quell deadly unrest
- Kazakh largest city hit by deadly clash between police and protesters
- As Beijing takes control, Chinese tech companies lose jobs and hope
- N Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases jump 28% in a day to 1,140
- Bangladesh to announce new curbs to combat omicron 'in days'
- Bangladesh to bar students in 12-17 age group from school without first COVID vaccine dose: official
- Wife accuses disgraced politician Murad Hassan of physically, mentally abusing her
- 'Airport Restaurant' fined Tk 100,000 amid reports of illness among migrants
- Dhaka’s Rahat Tower that houses Jamuna TV catches fire
- Outcry as Australia bars Djokovic over vaccination status
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- India’s rising omicron wave brings a grim sense of déjà vu
- Biman has cut airfares to Middle East, but tickets are hard to come by