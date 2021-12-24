S Korea's Moon pardons disgraced former president Park
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Dec 2021 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2021 10:01 AM BdST
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is in prison after being convicted of corruption, the justice ministry saidon Friday, amid a tight presidential race.
Park, 69, became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament vote in 2017 to impeach her over a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in jail.
She was brought down after being found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates to help her family and fund nonprofit foundations she owned.
In January, South Korea's top court upheld a 20-year prison sentence for Park on the graft charges that finalised her downfall, bringing an end to the legal process and for the first time raising the possibility of a pardon.
But Park's predecessor Lee Myung-bak, who is also imprisoned on corruption charges, was not pardoned.
"We've included former President Park to overcome unfortunate past history, realise people's unity and provide a chance to take a new step forward to the future," Justice Minister Park Beom-Kye told a briefing.
The decision came as many supporters and politicians of the conservative main opposition People Power party have been calling for Park's pardon ahead of the March presidential election.
The flag bearer of Moon's ruling Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, and People Power's candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are seen neck and neck in recent polls.
Opposition lawmakers have said that Park has experienced health problems while in prison, including undergoing shoulder surgery.
- HK university dismantles, removes Tiananmen statue
- China to stand fast on tough COVID-19 curbs
- 'Bright' prospect for democracy in Hong Kong: China
- Its human rights record in question, China turns to an old friend
- Sinopharm booster weaker against omicron: study
- Turnout down as Hong Kong votes in 'patriots-only' election
- 4 die in plane crash off Australia's coast
- Can a ‘very confident’ Carrie Lam salvage her legacy?
- Hong Kong university dismantles, removes Tiananmen statue from campus
- Despite consumption hit, China to stand fast on tough COVID-19 curbs
- China says 'bright' prospect for democracy in Hong Kong
- Its human rights record in question, China turns to an old friend
- Sinopharm COVID-19 booster weaker against omicron: study
- Turnout down as Hong Kong votes in 'patriots-only' election
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- Tourist gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar after husband, son taken hostage
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Meet an airline that doesn’t sell tickets online: Biman Bangladesh
- A lawyer serves notice on Dhaka University for banning married or pregnant women from halls
- Four suspects named in case over rape of tourist in Cox’s Bazar
- Death toll from Jhalakathi launch fire climbs to 36
- Bangladesh and Maldives sign agreements in health, sports and taxation
- Bangladesh logs 382 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction