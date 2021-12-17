Home > World > Asia Pacific

At least 27 people feared dead in fire in Japan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Dec 2021 10:05 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:05 AM BdST

At least 27 people are feared dead after a fire on Friday in a busy shopping district in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Police were investigating the fire in a building for suspected arson, Kyodo News reported, citing investigative sources.

The fire was mostly extinguished within 30 minutes of being reported, media said

