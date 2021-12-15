Hong Kong douses fire that trapped 150 people on trade centre roof
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2021 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 05:48 PM BdST
A fire broke out on Wednesday at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre, trapping about 150 people on its roof, and 13 people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze, police and the fire department said.
The 39-floor World Trade Centre is home to restaurants, offices and shops in the bustling Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district.
The fire broke out in a utility room on a lower level of the building's mall at noon, media said, before it spread to bamboo scaffolding cladding the exterior.
City authorities said firefighters had battled the blaze with two high-powered hoses, using ladders and breathing apparatus in their effort to rescue those trapped.
Police said 13 people were taken to hospital, one of them semi-conscious.
"The fire was extinguished at 1630 hours (0830 GMT)," the fire department said.
Earlier, shoppers and office workers streamed out of the building as smoke billowed from it and police blocked off traffic on major adjacent roads.
About 100 people moved from a restaurant to the top 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area, broadcaster RTHK quoted police as saying.
- 8 injured in Hong Kong building fire
- Japan admits overstating economic data
- 10 dead as boat capsizes off Malaysia
- Blinken touts deeper US engagement in Indonesia
- How Beijing influences the influencers
- Alibaba fires employee accusing boss of rape
- China says 'Uyghur tribunal' is a lie
- Singapore reports first local omicron case
- About 150 people trapped on roof of Hong Kong building after fire
- Japan admits overstating some government economic data for years
- Ten dead, search underway for dozens missing as boat capsizes off Malaysia
- South Korea has long wanted nuclear subs. A new reactor could open a door
- Blinken touts deeper US engagement amid concern over 'aggressive' China
- How Beijing influences the influencers
Most Read
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Bangladesh to open its first visa application centre in Kolkata
- Bangladesh hopes to get US to lift sanctions on RAB through talks
- How did Turkey’s economy go so wrong?
- Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband