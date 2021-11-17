China establishes space weather centre with Russia
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Nov 2021 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 11:25 AM BdST
China and Russia have established a space weather centre in Beijing as part of worldwide efforts to improve global space weather centre systems, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said on Wednesday.
The China-Russia Consortium, or CRC space weather centre will be operated by the CMA, China's Civil Aviation Administration and the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, China's national weather service said in a statement.
Space weather is relevant to satellite operations, aviation safety and ground pipe networks, said the CMA.
The centre is also aimed at increasing China's international influence in space weather aviation services, the CMA added. It comes as China has been developing its space programmes, having this year launched a crewed mission to build a space station.
China has already built a preliminary framework for a space weather operational mechanism and is able to make short to long-term weather prediction forecasts, the CMA said.
- China establishes space weather centre with Russia
- A new source of fuel in an aging Japan: adult incontinence
- Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull
- Australian employers deploy bonuses and raises
- China’s Communist Party exalts Xi into Mao-like status
- China’s economic miracle is ending
- Japan seeks good China ties: new foreign minister
- Japan reports first bird flu outbreak of season
- China establishes space weather centre with Russia
- A new source of fuel in an aging Japan: adult incontinence
- Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter
- Facing a boom without workers, Australian employers deploy bonuses and raises
- China’s Communist Party exalts Xi into Mao-like status, solidifying his future
- China’s economic miracle is ending
Most Read
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Bill introduces penalties for buying savings certificates with false information
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- ‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation
- Pfizer will allow its COVID pill to be made and sold cheaply in poor countries
- Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise at Belarus border
- India's Dr Reddy's open to making Pfizer COVID pill after Merck deal
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 213 cases in a day