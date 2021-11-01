China's Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Nov 2021 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2021 12:13 PM BdST
Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule.
Xi's statement will be uploaded to the official conference website following addresses by world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and President Emmanuel Macron of France.
According to the list of speakers released by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Xi is the only leader to address the "First Part of the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government" in a written statement.
China is the world's biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, making it a key player at COP26, the latest round of talks aimed at strengthening the fight against global warming, which got underway on Sunday.
However, Xi, who has not left China since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, had not been expected to attend the conference in person.
In updated pledges, China confirmed to the United Nations last week that it would bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and cut them to "net zero" by 2060. It also promised to raise total wind and solar power generation capacity to 1,200 gigawatts by 2030 in order to reach its goals.
However, climate watchers were hoping for new pledges to cap energy consumption and an earlier start to reducing the use of coal, currently scheduled to begin in 2026.
- Xi hasn’t left China in 21 months
- Japan votes in test for new PM Kishida
- China's factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
- N Korea innovates amid food, economic woes
- In Japan, rural voters count more than those in big cities
- In Japan, efforts afoot to win votes, of the young
- Japan’s hardly radical communists make a handy election target
- Ex-S Korea president Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
- Japan's Kishida defies expectations as ruling LDP easily keeps majority
- Xi hasn’t left China in 21 months. COVID may be only part of the reason
- Japan votes in test for new PM Kishida, political stability
- China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
- Printing coupons and eating swans: N Korea innovates amid food, economic woes
- In Japan, rural voters count more than those in big cities. It shows
Most Read
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Cricketer Nasir, Tamima get bail in case over ‘illicit marriage’
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths, 211 cases in a day
- Taliban's reclusive supreme leader appears, belying rumours of his death
- As vaccine protection wanes, some countries are rolling out booster doses. What is Bangladesh’s plan?
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Warne blasts Smith selection after England thump Australia
- Roadwork leaves Dhaka city choking on its notorious traffic jam