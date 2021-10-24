China strengthens land border protection with new law
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Oct 2021 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2021 02:55 PM BdST
China passed a law on Saturday to strengthen border protection amid a protracted standoff with India, worries about spillover effects from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and the spread of COVID-19 from Southeast Asia.
The Land Borders Law will not necessarily change how border security is handled when the measure takes effect on Jan. 1, but it reflects China's growing confidence in its capability to manage its frontiers.
China has been closely watching neighbouring Afghanistan, where the Taliban returned to power in August, to guard against a possible inflow of refugees or Islamic extremists crossing over to link up with the Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.
At its Himalayan frontier, Chinese soldiers have been in a standoff with Indian troops since April 2020.
China has also taken great pains to keep the COVID-19 virus outside of its borders, after illegal crossings from Myanmar and Vietnam contributed this year to a surge in cases in its southern provinces of Yunnan and Guangxi respectively.
This is the first time that the People's Republic of China, founded 72 years ago, has a dedicated law specifying how it governs and guards its 22,000-km (14,000-mile) land border shared with 14 countries, including former superpower Russia and nuclear-capable North Korea.
The country will "take effective measures to resolutely protect territorial sovereignty and land border security", the law says.
Chinese military and military police - the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force - are responsible for guarding the border against any "invasion, encroachment, infiltration, provocation".
The law stipulates that China can close its border if a war or other armed conflict nearby threatens border security.
- China passes law to reduce homework pressure on students
- China passes law to cut students' homework pressure
- Singapore shows countries cost of reopening
- Chinese women are struggling to crack male professions
- US overreacting to missile test: N Korea
- China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait
- N Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast
- Lack of vaccination passport threaten Japan's reopening
- China strengthens land border protection with new law
- She is breaking glass ceilings in space, but facing sexism on earth
- Pandemic opens doors to switch jobs in Japan, but pay not rising much
- China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
- Chinese pianist is held on prostitution suspicion, state media says
- China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Most Read
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Mohib Ullah rose to fame as Rohingya leader. And killers went after him
- Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say
- Hasina set to open a southern ‘bridge to dream’
- Communal attacks: Protesters occupy Shahbagh demanding justice, accountability
- BCL expels key suspect Shaikat after Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks
- ‘No full stops in the newsroom’: bdnews24.com celebrates 15 years of unwavering journey
- Pirganj’s Shaikat made incendiary Facebook posts to increase followers: RAB
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones
- Bangladesh logs 9 virus deaths, 278 cases in a day