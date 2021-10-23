Japan's Princess Mako celebrates 30th birthday ahead of marriage

Her marriage to commoner Kei Komuro on Tuesday will mean she becomes a commoner in keeping with laws saying female members of the imperial family cannot keep their royal status after marriage.

Japan's Princess Mako (L), the daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, talks with her younger sister Princess Kako as they stroll at the garden of their Akasaka imperial property residence in Tokyo, Japan Oct 6, 2021, ahead of her 30th birthday on Oct 23, 2021 and her marriage on Oct 26, 2021, in this handout photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. Mandatory credit Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

Photos of Mako taking a walk on the imperial grounds with her younger sister were released by the Imperial Household Agency, but no comment was given by the princess to mark her birthday.

The three-year engagement between Princess Mako and Komuro was marked with scandal and controversy, which started when a tabloid reported that Komuro was embroiled in a money scandal.

The Imperial Household Agency said in a news conference held in early October that Princess Mako had developed post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, from the intense media scrutiny her engagement came under.