China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Oct 2021 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2021 10:55 AM BdST
China has passed an education law that seeks to cut the "twin pressures" of homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.
Beijing has exercised a more assertive paternal hand this year, from tacking the addiction of youngsters to online games, deemed a form of "spiritual opium", to clamping down on "blind" worship of internet celebrities.
China's parliament said on Monday it would consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit "very bad behaviour" or commit crimes.
The new law, which has not been published in full, makes local governments responsible for ensuring that the twin pressures are reduced and asks parents to arrange their children's' time to account for reasonable rest and exercise, thereby reducing pressure, said the agency, and avoiding overuse of the internet.
In recent months, the education ministry has limited gaming hours for minors, allowing them to play online for one hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.
It has also cut back on homework and banned after-school tutoring for major subjects during the weekend and holidays, concerned about the heavy academic burden on overwhelmed children.
- Singapore shows countries cost of reopening
- Chinese women are struggling to crack male professions
- US overreacting to missile test: N Korea
- China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait
- N Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast
- Lack of vaccination passport threaten Japan's reopening
- China joins heated race for new missiles
- Australia seizes record $104m heroin shipment
- Vaccinated Singapore shows zero-COVID countries cost of reopening
- As Chinese women seek to crack male professions, schools stand in the way
- N Korea says US overreacting to missile test
- N Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile
- China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait
- N Korea fires one ballistic missile off its east coast, S Korea military says
Most Read
- Iqbal Hossain, key suspect in anti-Hindu violence, taken to Cumilla
- Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones
- Three leaders of ex-DUCSU VP Nur's group behind attack on Ctg puja venue: police
- Protesters demand law to protect religious minorities after anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh logs 232 COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh minority council announces mass protests over anti-Hindu attacks
- 6 killed in attack on Rohingya camp madrasa in Cox's Bazar
- RAB arrests key suspect in Rangpur arson attacks on Hindu homes
- Three-wheelers, prone to accident, ply highways despite ban