Japanese octogenarian skateboarder learns new tricks
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Oct 2021 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2021 03:44 PM BdST
Yoshio Kinoshita is living proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks.
The 81-year-old rides the ramps at his local skate park in the city of Osaka almost every morning, picking up tips from skateboarders decades younger than him.
"They are all my teachers," said Kinoshita, who worked as a technician in the construction industry before retiring and still works part time as an attendant in a bicyle parking lot.
"At first I was holding on to the railing" he said, before he progressed to mastering a 180 degree turn and other tricks.
Kinoshita picked up skateboarding just two years ago, when he bought a board he saw at a market selling unclaimed goods left on the railway.
The 800 yen ($7.15) skateboard was a spur of the moment purchase that changed the Japanese octagenarian's life.
In a country that has the most aged society in the world, with more than 35% of its population expected to be 65 and over by 2050, Kinoshita recommended skateboarding as a way to prevent dementia.
"It's a sport with a sense of tension," he said. "Rather than zoning out, I think skateboarding improves the ability to think even just by a little bit."
"For (old) people like me who try to learn new things, if we don't practice it little by little every day we will forget how to do it immediately," he said. "That's why I think I have to (come here) and practice every day."
Kinoshita, who has two children and two grandchildren, said he watched skateboarders at the recent Tokyo Olympics in awe. All three medallists in the women's street skateboarding competition at the Games were in their teens, including the country's own gold medallist, 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya.
"They are really incredible," said Kinoshita. "To be honest, I can't beat those 5-year-old, 4-year-old or 3-year-old kids. That's for sure."
- Kishida confirms strong alliance with US
- Hasina congratulates new Japan PM Fumio Kishida
- New Japan PM to call Oct 31 election: NHK
- N Korea says it fired new anti-aircraft test missile
- Japanese princess set to marry on Oct 26
- China's demonstrates high-end military technology
- Kim offers to reopen inter-Korean hotline
- Kishida wins vote to become Japan’s PM
- New Japan PM Kishida confirms strong alliance with US in talks with Biden
- Hasina congratulates new Japan PM Fumio Kishida
- In surprise move, new Japan PM to call Oct 31 election: NHK
- N Korea says it fired 'remarkable' new anti-aircraft missile in test
- Overcoming criticism, Japanese princess set to marry on October 26
- China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Myanmar earthquake shakes parts of Bangladesh
- They went ‘missing’ on their way to a picnic. Now they are in police custody
- India allows Serum to send 1m AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Bangladesh: report
- Afghan women launch school for refugees on US army base
- US electronics firm struck deal to transport and hire Uyghur workers
- Judge asks ex-DG Azad about his ‘ties’ to Shahed, disgraced boss of Regent Hospital
- UK recognises Bangladesh vaccine certificate; no quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers
- A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres
- Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB