Hasina congratulates new Japan PM Fumio Kishida

Both Japan and Bangladesh have enjoyed cordial relations since Bangladesh’s independence, based on mutual trust, respect, friendship, and cooperation, said a statement issued from the prime minister’s office in Bangladesh.

She recalled the historic visit of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in October, 1973 which “laid the foundation of an unwavering and lasting friendship between Japan and Bangladesh”.

The prime minister also expressed her pleasure at the increased Japanese investment in infrastructure development in Bangladesh and called for wider engagements that would be mutually beneficial.

“We deeply appreciated the assistance and cooperation of Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hasina said.

She also sought Japan’s support for safe and sustainable repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their ancestral homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine.

She recalled Kishida’s last visit to Bangladesh and invited him to the country once again to inspect the many joint projects between Bangladesh and Japan at his convenience.