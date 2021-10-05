Hasina congratulates new Japan PM Fumio Kishida
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2021 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2021 11:58 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on behalf of Bangladesh’s government and its people.
Both Japan and Bangladesh have enjoyed cordial relations since Bangladesh’s independence, based on mutual trust, respect, friendship, and cooperation, said a statement issued from the prime minister’s office in Bangladesh.
She recalled the historic visit of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in October, 1973 which “laid the foundation of an unwavering and lasting friendship between Japan and Bangladesh”.
The prime minister also expressed her pleasure at the increased Japanese investment in infrastructure development in Bangladesh and called for wider engagements that would be mutually beneficial.
“We deeply appreciated the assistance and cooperation of Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hasina said.
She also sought Japan’s support for safe and sustainable repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their ancestral homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine.
She recalled Kishida’s last visit to Bangladesh and invited him to the country once again to inspect the many joint projects between Bangladesh and Japan at his convenience.
- Hasina congratulates new Japan PM Fumio Kishida
- New Japan PM to call Oct 31 election: NHK
- N Korea says it fired new anti-aircraft test missile
- Japanese princess set to marry on Oct 26
- China's demonstrates high-end military technology
- Kim offers to reopen inter-Korean hotline
- Kishida wins vote to become Japan’s PM
- Why the governing party election is Japan's main event
- Hasina congratulates new Japan PM Fumio Kishida
- In surprise move, new Japan PM to call Oct 31 election: NHK
- N Korea says it fired 'remarkable' new anti-aircraft missile in test
- Overcoming criticism, Japanese princess set to marry on October 26
- China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show
- N Korea's Kim offers to reopen inter-Korean hotline, slams US 'hostile policy'
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outage
- Refugees are ‘business’ to some, says Hasina
- Facebook is weaker than we knew
- Police press drugs charges against actress Pori Moni
- ‘Why would anyone vote for BNP?’ asks Hasina
- Thailand joins Asian nations in rush to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill
- Foreign channels with ads are off air in Bangladesh. Who will clean the feed?
- Controversial Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
- Hasina vows punishment for e-commerce fraudsters, recovery of funds