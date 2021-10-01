Overcoming criticism, Japanese princess set to marry on October 26
>>Elaine Lies, Reuters
Published: 01 Oct 2021 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2021 06:00 PM BdST
Japanese Princess Mako will marry her fiance, a former college classmate, on October 26, authorities said Friday, after years of intense scrutiny and criticism that cast her engagement in an unflattering light.
The 29-year-old niece of Emperor Naruhito became engaged to Kei Komuro, 29, in 2017, and the two initially captivated the public with their smiles at each other in a news conference to announce the event.
But tabloid reports soon emerged about a financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance, and early in 2018 the marriage was postponed. In August that year Komuro departed to attend law school in the United States, and didn't return until Monday.
The Imperial Household Agency, which runs the lives of the royal family, made the announcement of the wedding date at a news conference.
They also said the princess is suffering from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Kyodo news agency reported - echoing the situation of Empress Masako, who for years has struggled with what has been termed an "adjustment disorder."
Mako will leave the royal family upon her marriage, as is customary. None of the ceremonies that usually accompany a royal marriage will take place, and the princess will forgo a one-off payment of a million dollars to which she is entitled, media reports have said.
The couple will register their marriage at a local government office, with records of the imperial family adjusted to reflect that Princess Mako has left it, reports have said.
The controversy over the pair's marriage started when a tabloid reported claims by a former fiance of Komuro's mother that the mother and son had failed to repay a debt of about $35,000. Komuro has said his mother's former fiancé provided the money as a gift, not a loan.
The scandal spread from tabloids to regular news media and gained still more life when imperial family members were prompted to speak out. Komuro himself issued a detailed statement this year.
Komuro completed studies at Fordham Law School this year and took the bar exam that will enable him to practice law this summer. He has secured a job as a clerk in a law office in the United States, according to media reports.
He flew into Tokyo late on Monday for his first visit in three years, sporting a ponytail that set off widespread tabloid and television discussion about whether he was being disrespectful.
A recent poll by the daily Mainichi showed 38% of respondents supported the marriage, while 35% opposed it, and 26% expressed no interest.
- Japanese princess set to marry on Oct 26
- China's demonstrates high-end military technology
- Kim offers to reopen inter-Korean hotline
- Kishida wins vote to become Japan’s PM
- Why the governing party election is Japan's main event
- Japan princess to give up one-off payment in controversial marriage
- Has COVID cost Australia its love for freedom?
- Melbourne braces for more protests as COVID cases rise
- Overcoming criticism, Japanese princess set to marry on October 26
- China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show
- N Korea's Kim offers to reopen inter-Korean hotline, slams US 'hostile policy'
- Fumio Kishida wins vote to become Japanese ruling party leader, PM
- Why the governing party election is the main event in Japan
- Japan's princess Mako to give up one-off payment in controversial marriage
Most Read
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Rabindra University suspends teacher Farhana Baten over forced haircut
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Family says ARSA killed Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah
- Dhaka court summons cricketer Nasir and Tamima in a case over ‘illicit marriage’
- Afghan girls' football squad find new home in Ronaldo's Portugal
- What are the challenges faced by girls growing up in Bangladesh?
- Many senior citizens are deprived of care. What will happen to the youth when they age?
- Man arrested over killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah