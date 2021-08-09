Australia PM's ratings hit pandemic lows amid lockdowns
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2021 11:26 AM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 11:26 AM BdST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's public approval rating hit its lowest level since the pandemic began amid growing frustration over lockdowns and a sluggish vaccination drive, according to a poll published on Monday.
A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison's public support dropped four points to 47%, the lowest level since he fielded criticism early last year over his government's response to devastating bushfires.
Morrison's Liberal-National Party coalition government is also trailing opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, where votes for minor parties are distributed, by 47-53. If the poll result were replicated at an election, the conservative government would lose office to centre-left Labor.
Morrison has been under fire for a slow vaccine rollout which critics said had plunged large parts of the country into a cycle of stop-and-start lockdowns to quell outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant.
Approval of Morrison's handling of the pandemic has almost halved from a high of 85% in April last year, during the peak of the first wave of infections, to 48% in the latest survey.
Sydney and Melbourne - Australia's two largest cities - are under hard lockdowns while southeast Queensland, home to the third-largest city of Brisbane, came out of strict stay-home orders on Sunday.
Snap lockdowns, tough border controls and swift contact tracing have helped Australia keep its pandemic numbers relatively low, with just over 36,250 cases and 938 deaths.
- NK developing nuclear, missile programmes in 2021: UN
- Tokyo was promised glory and riches. It got neither
- Tokyo knife attacker wanted to kill 'happy women'
- Japan COVID cases hit 1m
- Japan set to expand COVID-19 curbs
- Australia logs one of its youngest virus deaths, outbreak grows
- China hits out at celebrity obsession with #MeToo case against Kris Wu
- Hong Kong man jailed for 9 years in first national security case
- Heavy rain in China’s Sichuan forces evacuation of 80,000 people
- Australia PM's ratings hit pandemic lows amid lockdowns
- North Korea developing nuclear, missile programmes in 2021: UN report
- Tokyo was promised glory and riches. It got neither
- Knife attacker on Tokyo commuter train wanted to kill 'happy women': NHK
- Japan COVID cases hit 1 million as infections spread beyond Tokyo
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Three arrested for hacking Shawpno’s system
- Najma Chowdhury, an Ekushey Padak-winning professor, dies of COVID at 79
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- Barca lawyer files complaint over PSG’s FFP violation to halt Messi’s move
- Bangladesh logs 241 virus deaths, 10,299 cases in a day
- Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel