Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years in prison in first national security case
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jul 2021 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2021 02:05 PM BdST
The first person convicted under Hong Kong's national security law will face nine years in prison for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said on Friday, in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape.
Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times," which judges ruled this week was "capable of inciting others to commit secession."
More stories
- As pandemic worsens, can the Olympics bubble hold?
- Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID emergency steps
- First person found guilty under HK security law
- ‘Liberate Hong Kong’ at heart of landmark case
- Australians may face longer lockdown
- Floods force thousands to evacuate in Philippines
- 1964 Games ushered in a new Japan. There’s less to cheer this time
- Sydney tightens lockdown as COVID cases rise
Recent Stories
- As COVID cases hit record high in Tokyo, can the Olympics bubble hold?
- Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps
- First person charged under HK security law found guilty of terrorism, inciting secession
- Free speech or secession? ‘Liberate Hong Kong’ at heart of landmark case
- Australians may face longer lockdown after mass protests
- Philippines evacuates thousands as monsoon rains flood cities, provinces
Opinion
Most Read
- RAB detains sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir after raiding her home
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh lowers COVID vaccine age limit to 25
- Bangladesh business leaders push for reopening of factories in pandemic
- PKSF gets Nomita Halder as next managing director
- Bangladesh logs 15,271 new COVID cases, another 239 die
- 'Don't use cryptocurrencies': BB clarifies its stand after reports on its confidential letter
- AstraZeneca vaccine sales jump to $894m, submission for US approval delayed
- Helena Jahangir's Joyjatra TV doesn't have valid documents to operate: RAB
- Bangladesh approves BUET-developed cheap ventilator, Oxyjet, for limited use