Japan's top court rules couples must use the same surname
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2021 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2021 04:03 PM BdST
Japan's top court on Wednesday threw out a challenge by three couples who wanted to keep their own surnames after marriage, ruling that laws stipulating Japanese couples must choose one family name were constitutional, media reported.
The couples had argued that the provisions were discriminatory, pointing to growing public support for allowing married people to use different surnames.
Debate about allowing couples to use different surnames has become a hot topic among politicians after Yoshihide Suga replaced Shinzo Abe, who is thought to have more conservative views on the issue, as prime minister last year.
While some lawmakers in the ruling coalition support allowing couples to decide on what names they will use, a conservative wing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has opposed it, saying such a step will damage family unity and go against tradition.
More stories
- Couples must use the same surname: Japan
- Duterte threatens jail people refusing vaccine
- HK police arrest Apple Daily columnist
- HK’s Apple Daily ‘to shut within days’
- 500 policemen raid Apple Daily newsroom
- Japan aims to introduce vaccine passports
- Buddhist goddess in Japan gets face mask
- Food situation 'tense' due to pandemic: Kim
Recent Stories
- Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law
- Philippines' Duterte threatens those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine with jail
- Adviser to jailed HK tycoon Jimmy Lai says Apple Daily to shut within days
- HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 national security police
- Japan aims to introduce vaccine passports by late July
- Giant Buddhist goddess in Japan gets face mask to pray for end of COVID-19
Opinion
Most Read
- 71% slum dwellers in Dhaka, 55% in Chattogram have coronavirus antibodies: icddr,b
- Bangladesh reports 4,846 new COVID cases, 76 deaths in a day
- They relied on Chinese vaccines. Now they’re battling outbreaks
- Monsoon brings waterlogging misery to Dhaka's Dakshinkhan
- India says new COVID variant is a concern
- Taliban enter key cities in Afghanistan’s north after swift offensive
- COVID: Khulna, Rajshahi report 48 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh seals off districts around Dhaka to stem the coronavirus spread
- Police arrest nine human trafficking suspects tied to Omi
- Long-haul bus services from Dhaka suspended during lockdown