Japan aims to introduce vaccine passports by late July

Published: 17 Jun 2021 09:40 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 09:40 AM BdST

Japan aims to introduce vaccine passports by around late July, the country's top government spokesman said on Thursday.

"We want to start around that time once overall preparations are made," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

