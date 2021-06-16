N Korea's Kim says food situation 'tense' due to pandemic, typhoons
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2021 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 02:59 PM BdST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country's economy improved this year but called for measures to tackle the "tense" food situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and last year's typhoons, state media said on Wednesday.
Kim chaired a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee on Tuesday to review progress on major policies and craft measures to resolve economic issues, according to the official KCNA news agency.
The committee set goals and tasks to achieve its new five-year economic plan outlined at its previous session in February, including increased food and metal production.
Kim said the overall economy had improved in the first half of the year, with the total industrial output growing 25% from a year before, KCNA said.
But there was "a series of deviations" in the party's efforts to implement the plans due to several obstacles, he said, singling out tight food supplies.
"The people's food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfil its grain production plan due to the damage by typhoon last year," Kim said.
The party vowed to direct all efforts to farming this year and discuss ways to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, KCNA said.
Kim called for steps to minimise impacts of natural disasters as a lesson from last year and key to attain this year's goal.
In January, Kim said his previous five-year economic plan had failed in almost every sector, amid chronic power and food shortages exacerbated by sanctions, the pandemic and floods.
He also the protracted pandemic required the party to step up efforts to provide food, clothing and housing for the people, KCNA said.
North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a claim questioned by Seoul officials. But the reclusive country has imposed strict anti-virus measures including border closures and domestic travel restrictions.
COVAX, a global initiative for sharing COVID-19 vaccines with poor countries, has said it will provide nearly 2 million doses to North Korea but the shipment has been delayed amid protracted consultations.
- Food situation 'tense' due to pandemic: Kim
- Asia miles away from pandemic finish line
- China to launch first human spaceflight since 2016
- China censorship widens to HK film industry
- More cyclones than usual forecast for east Asia
- Korea's business leaders call on Moon
- Asia's factories sustain expansion in May
- Recognition awaits single Chinese mothers
- N Korea's Kim says food situation 'tense' due to pandemic, typhoons
- Why Asia, the pandemic champion, remains miles away from the finish line
- 'Divine Vessel' to mark China's first human spaceflight since 2016
- China’s censorship widens to Hong Kong’s vaunted film industry, with global implications
- More cyclones than usual forecast for east Asia by September
- Korea's business leaders call on Moon to free jailed Samsung boss Lee
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Police ‘worked like magic’ to arrest attempted rape suspects, Pori Moni says
- Pori Moni at Detective Branch offices for questioning
- Nasir is a ‘good man’: Jatiya Party MP Chunnu defends key suspect in attempted rape case
- Bangladesh logs 3,319 new COVID cases, highest daily count in seven weeks
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Falcon Group signs agreement with upay to pay salary
- Police get 7 days to interrogate Nasir, Omi over attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni
- Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman
- UK aid cuts to BRAC a ‘gut punch’: Asif Saleh