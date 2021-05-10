Amid opposition, Japan PM says has "never put Olympics first"
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2021 09:55 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 09:55 AM BdST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never "put the Olympics first", the same day an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Olympics cancelled less than three months before they begin.
Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations.
International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga himself have insisted the Games will go on in "a safe and secure" way. Foreign spectators have been barred and planners issued an elaborate playbook of rules last month aimed at preventing coronavirus infections.
But a public opinion survey, conducted from May 7-9 by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, showed 59% wanted the Games cancelled as opposed to 39% who said they should be held. "Postponement" was not offered as an option.
Another poll conducted at the weekend by TBS News found 65% wanted the Games cancelled or postponed again, with 37% voting to scrap the event altogether and 28% calling for another delay. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition to cancel the Games in roughly five days since it was launched.
Asked in a parliamentary committee meeting whether the Games will continue even if COVID-19 infections spike, Suga replied: "I've never put Olympics first".
"My priority has been to protect the lives and health of the Japanese population. We must first prevent the spread of the virus," he added.
He repeated that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has the final say on the fate of the Games and that the government's role is to take steps so they can be held safely.
The TBS survey found that Suga's public approval rate was at 40 percent, close to record lows marked earlier this year.
Top Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday that while Japanese sentiment about the Games "was a concern" he could foresee no scenario under which the sporting extravaganza would not go ahead. read more
But on Sunday, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka said that even though she has waited her whole life to take part in the Olympics, the risks of holding the Tokyo Games should be carefully discussed. read more
The Games are set to open on July 23 and run until Aug 8.
- China’s rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean
- Aging China may postpone retirement
- Recession risk looms in Japan
- Activists retreat as China-style justice comes to Hong Kong
- US condemns arrest of tycoon Jimmy Lai
- Japan’s Fukushima wastewater plan meets mistrust in Asia
- They survived Taiwan’s train crash
- Japan finds harder to stay quiet on China’s Uyghur abuse
- China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean on Sunday
- Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced tweet over China sea dispute
- A greying China may have to put off retirement. Workers aren’t happy
- Recession risk looms as Japan eyes 3rd state of emergency to contain pandemic
- Hong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city
- China plans $3bn supercomputing centre to analyse data from space
Most Read
- Bangladesh turns down appeal to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- Government refusal to let Khaleda fly abroad ‘frustrates, angers’ BNP
- China to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears
- A potentially fatal fungal infection is appearing in India’s COVID patients
- Eid returnees crowd Shimulia despite ferry suspension
- Bangladesh suspends air traffic with Nepal, a new virus hotspot
- China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia tests negative for coronavirus
- Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado: police