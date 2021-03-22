Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2021 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 10:22 AM BdST
Australian authorities are planning to evacuate thousands more people on Monday from flood-affected suburbs in Sydney's west, which is set for its worst flooding in 60 years with drenching rain expected to continue for the next few days.
Unrelenting rains over the past three days swelled rivers in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), causing widespread damage and triggering calls for mass evacuations.
"We need to brace ourselves, it will be a very difficult week," NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.
Torrential rain which has submerged large swathes of NSW is in stark contrast to the weather conditions in the same regions a year ago, when authorities were battling drought and catastrophic bushfires.
"I don't know any time in a state history where we have had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic," Berejiklian said.
Sydney on Sunday recorded the wettest day of the year with almost 111 mm (4.4 inches) of rain, while some regions in NSW's north coast received nearly 900 mm of rain in the last six days, more than three times the March average, government data showed.
Authorities said around 18,000 people have been evacuated from low lying areas of the state.
Large parts of the country's east coast will get hit by more heavy rains from Monday due to the combination of a tropical low over northern Western Australia and a coastal trough off NSW, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) official Jane Golding said.
"We expect this heavy rain to fall on areas that haven't seen as much rain over the last few days, we expect the flood risk to develop in those areas as well," Golding told reporters.
Some places in Sydney's western regions have seen the worst flooding since 1961, authorities said, as they expect the wild weather to continue until Wednesday.
A severe flood warning has been issued for large parts of NSW as well as neighbouring Queensland.
- Australia to evacuate thousands as floods worsen
- Muted reaction to Georgia attacks in East Asia
- Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami expected
- COVID? What COVID? Taiwan thrives as a bubble of normality
- NK unresponsive to Biden administration outreach
- G7 ‘concerned' over electoral changes in HK
- A village erased
- HK court grants bail to activist
- Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years
- In East Asia, responses to the Georgia attacks were lean on outrage
- The quake generated a tsunami of 1 metre, public broadcaster NHK said
- In a palace of colonialism, a ‘quiet revolutionary’ takes charge
- In landmark ruling, Japan court says not allowing same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional'
- Australia to continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite Europe pause
Most Read
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Bangladesh's COVID cases surge 90% in a week
- Bangladesh records 2,172 new virus cases, death count rises by 22
- 8 dead in separate road crashes in Faridpur
- Bangladesh yet to decide on fresh lockdown: minister
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife contract COVID as national positivity ratio tops 9%
- ‘General holiday rumours’ push Bangladesh stocks down
- Heat wave sweeping over Bangladesh likely to continue
- Bangladesh will get next vaccine batch on Mar 26 or later: health secretary
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine