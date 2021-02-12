Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Feb 2021 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2021 01:06 PM BdST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and again apologised for his sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the start.
"My inappropriate comments caused a big trouble. I am sorry," Mori, 83, said at an Olympic organising committee meeting.
He said the most important thing now was for the Tokyo Olympics to be a success.
His resignation only months before the postponed Summer Games are scheduled to begin will further erode confidence in the organisers' ability to pull off the event during a coronavirus pandemic.
Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, sparked a furore when he said during an Olympic committee meeting earlier this month that women talk too much.
After a global outcry for him to be sacked, he apologised for his comments but refused to step down.
On Thursday, Mori asked the mayor of the Olympic village, 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, to take over the top position, but by Friday public criticism of his hand-picked successor, another older, male, reportedly saw Kawabuchi turn down the job.
Local broadcaster Fuji News Network reported the government would seek to block the nomination of Kawabuchi.
"We can't give the impression that things have changed unless we install a woman or see a generational shift," FNN cited a government source as saying.
The Mori controversy has done "serious reputation damage" to the Tokyo Olympics, said one source involved in the Olympics.
The source, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said many officials want a woman to replace Mori.
Local media said Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has represented Japan in both the summer and winter Olympics, was being considered as a possible candidate.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had asked Mori if there was either a younger or a female candidate to succeed, but Mori recommended Kawabuchi, Kawabuchi said.
Katsunobu Kato, top government spokesman, said he was not aware of Suga's conversation with Mori.
Breaking News: The head of Tokyo’s Olympics committee, a former prime minister of Japan, resigned a week after making sexist remarks that caused a fierce backlash. https://t.co/jpMBDE8rfr— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 12, 2021
- Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Mori set to resign
- Tokyo Olympics chief expected to resign
- In China, censors followed debate space offered by app
- Thousands protest Myanmar coup in Tokyo
- Hurdles for Japan's vaccine roll-out
- China to conduct military drills in South China Sea
- China wanted to show off its vaccines
- Voices from China's coronavirus crisis
- Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Tokyo Olympics Mori set to resign
- Tokyo Olympics chief expected to resign over sexist comments
- In China, an app offered space for debate. Then the censors came
- Thousands protest Myanmar coup in Tokyo, demand Japan take tougher action
- Dry ice, containers and overworked doctors: the hurdles for Japan's vaccine roll-out
- China to conduct military drills in S China Sea amid tensions with US
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz meets senior UN officials on US visit
- China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts
- In Myanmar coup response, Biden approves order for sanctions on generals, businesses
- Bangladesh to allocate 1 million COVID vaccine doses for private hospitals
- Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data
- Shakib skips New Zealand tour of Bangladesh to spend time with family
- Bangladesh to overshoot Padma Bridge Rail Link Project budget by billions for iconic stations
- Vaccine is the way to keep yourself and others safe, says 90-year-old Aziza
- Roche arthritis drug reduces COVID-19 deaths in trial in hospitalised patients