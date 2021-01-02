Different efficacy data for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ‘real and valid’
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2021 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2021 12:36 PM BdST
Different efficacy results for a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine released separately in China and in United Arab Emirates are both real and valid, an executive at China National Biotec Group (CNBG) told state media.
China approved its first COVID-19 vaccine for general public use on Thursday, a shot developed by an affiliate to state-backed Sinopharm, after the developer said the vaccine showed 79.34% efficacy based on an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials.
That rate is lower than the 86% rate for the same vaccine reported by the United Arab Emirates on Dec 9.
Countries have certain differences in their standards and procedures in diagnosing patients, and the final results of COVID-19 case identification were different, Yang Xiaoming, chairman at Sinopharm unit's CNBG, told Global Times, a tabloid published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
"Therefore, there were differences between the comprehensive multi-country data we reviewed and the protection rate data previously evaluated by the UAE and Bahrain," Global Times quoted Yang as saying in a report published on Thursday.
"But these two results are both real and valid," Yang said, without offering further details for the data.
CNBG did not participate in the analysis or review of clinical trial data released by regulators in countries where its vaccine was being trialled, Yang said.
The vaccine, developed by CNBG's unit Beijing Biological Products Institute, along with another candidate from a Wuhan-based unit of CNBG, are being tested in Phase III clinical trials outside China.
Trials for CNBG's candidates have recruited over 60,000 participants aged between 18-60, Yang said.
- Australia tweaks anthem to recognise Indigenous history
- China sentences HK activists to up to three years in jail
- S Korea to accelerate virus vaccine efforts
- Abe apologises over political funding case
- Prosecutors question former Japan PM Abe
- S Korea's capital to ban gatherings larger than four
- How China censored the coronavirus
- China battles the world’s biggest coal exporter
Most Read
- Louis Kahn-designed dorms in India may be razed
- India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine, country's first
- Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from US business groups
- Ayesha Khanam, one of the best-known rights leaders in Bangladesh, dies at 74
- Bangladesh logs 990 new virus cases, 17 deaths in a day
- Forgers steal bdnews24.com contents to accuse it of copyright infringement
- Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as number of COVID-19 cases rise
- Wisconsin pharmacist arrested on charges of sabotaging COVID vaccine doses
- Bangladesh hopes to get Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in January
- Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021