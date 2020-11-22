Xi says China ready to boost global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Nov 2020 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2020 12:54 PM BdST
President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that China is ready to step up global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, and called for better international coordination on policies to facilitate movement of people.
Pharmaceutical companies and research centres around the world are working on potential COVID-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants underway. China has five home-grown candidates undergoing Phase III trials.
"China is willing to strengthen cooperation with other countries in the research and development, production, and distribution of vaccines," Xi told the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link.
"We will fulfil our commitments, offer help and support to other developing countries, and work hard to make vaccines a public good that citizens of all countries can use and can afford," he said.
He also called for stronger international policy coordination to establish travel "fast tracks" that would facilitate orderly global movement.
With that in mind, Xi said China would propose the creation of a mechanism by which travellers' coronavirus test results were recognised internationally through digital health codes.
Most Read
- Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
- RAB arrests gold trader over ‘illicit’ assets, firearms
- The President Trump show has been cancelled
- Bangladesh puts banks on alert over possible cyber-attack
- RAB says ‘Golden Monir’ turned into real estate ‘mafia boss’ from ‘gold smuggler’
- After Trump’s embrace, Saudis brace for a chillier tone from Biden
- Bangladesh posts 1,847 new virus cases, deaths jump by 28
- Hasina calls on Armed Forces to serve with ‘devotion, patriotism and professionalism'
- Air pollution in Dhaka is a new worry in pandemic as winter approaches
- Three BNP-affiliated men arrested over torching of buses in Dhaka