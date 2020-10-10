China's Xi says intends to deepen relations with North Korea -KCNA
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Oct 2020 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2020 10:59 AM BdST
In a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un for the founding anniversary of North Korea's ruling party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he intends to deepen relations with Pyongyang, North Korean state media reported on Saturday.
"We have an intent to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-Korea relations together with Korean comrades and propel the long-lasting and stable development of the socialist cause of the two countries," North Korean state news agency KCNA quoted Xi as saying.
Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, and events are expected to include a large military parade that may feature some of North Korea's long-range ballistic missiles for the first time since 2018.
Xi said he was "greatly pleased" with the achievements that North Korea had made in recent years by engaging with foreign countries in the face of hardships and challenges, KCNA reported.
After years of cool relations during which China joined the United States and other nations in imposing sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, Xi and Kim met five times in 2018 and 2019. The North Korean diplomatic offensive included Kim meeting with US President Donald Trump.
While North Korea says it has had no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, strict border closures and other measures it imposed to prevent an outbreak have further strained its economy, which is heavily reliant on trade with China.
- Xi wants to deepen ties with N Korea
- China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
- Pompeo’s message in Japan: Counter China
- The stress to be good turns lethal for celebrities in Japan
- How Australia became the leader in rooftop solar
- Mine disaster in China kills 16
- S Korea to ask N Korea to probe death of official
- Chinese city orders taxi drivers to remove tattoos
Most Read
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- Singapore Airlines to resume passenger flights to Dhaka on Oct 20
- India resumes online visa application services for Bangladeshis
- Bogura residents slate MP Bablu for brandishing pistol in social media photo
- Remote learning exposes underlying social issues in Bangladesh: dropouts, inequality
- Protesters raise nine demands at anti-rape rally in Dhaka’s Shahbagh
- Indian police accuse popular TV station of ratings fraud
- Police go after key suspects in rape case against Nur, five others
- Pakistan bans social media app TikTok over ‘immoral’ content
- ‘Food is the best vaccine against chaos’, UN food agency WFP wins Peace Nobel