COVID-19 scary? Japan group offers coffins, chainsaws for stress relief
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Aug 2020 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 04:17 PM BdST
Finding the pandemic scary? A Japanese group is trying to take people's minds off COVID-19 - by putting them in coffins surrounded by chainsaw-wielding zombies.
Customers this weekend in Tokyo can lie in a 2-metre (6 1/2-foot) windowed box, listening to a horror story, watching actors perform and getting poked with fake hands and squirted with water.
"The pandemic is stressful, and we hope people can get a bit of relief by having a good scream," said Kenta Iwana, coordinator of production company Kowagarasetai - "Scare Squad" - which is putting on the 15-minute shows.
As Japan experiences a COVID-19 upswing - with 1,034 infections of the new coronavirus on Friday - Iwana, 25, is scrambling to find work for his actors, who normally perform at venues such as theme parks.
Last month Kowagarasetai offered drive-in horror shows.
Customers, too, are looking for alternatives - and a way to blow off steam.
"Lots of events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus, and I was looking for a way to get rid of my stress," said Kazushiro Hashiguchi, 36, said after lying through the 800-yen ($7.60) show.
"I feel relaxed now."
Customers for the shows, held in a rest lounge usually used by passengers arriving in the capital on overnight bus trips, include shopping mall owners and operators of other venues who Iwana hopes will host his mobile shows.
"We needed to have something that we could take anywhere, and coffins are easy to move. All you need to do is put them in a dark room," said Iwana. "It's good business for us and satisfying for our customers."
- Xi declares war on food waste
- Takeaway waste clutters Hong Kong's pavements, parks
- NZ postpones election as virus flares up
- Virus speeds up push for congestion charge in cities
- China tones down ‘hotheaded’ nationalism
- HK needs patient, not radical, democracy campaign: Lai
- NZ scrambles to contain virus resurgence
- China to bring up WeChat, TikTok in US trade talks
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sculptor Mrinal Haque, known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, dies at 62
- Expert advice to beat back COVID-19 goes ‘unheeded’ in Bangladesh
- Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Hasina thanks son Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his efforts to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’
- Major Sinha’s killing took only one and a half minutes: RAB
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- We weren't even allowed to speak out against Aug 21 attack, says Hasina
- Six dead after bus ploughs into car in Mymensingh
- After Hagia Sophia, Turkey's historic Chora church also switched to mosque
- New Zealand court set to sentence killer in Christchurch mosque massacre