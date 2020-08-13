China to raise issues surrounding WeChat, TikTok in trade talks with US: Bloomberg

Agricultural purchases and the dollar-yuan exchange rate will also be among the topics to be discussed in the virtual meeting that may take place as early as this week, though a date has not been finalised, according to the report.

Last week, US President Donald Trump unveiled bans on US transactions with the China-based owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

The report comes a day after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the US-China trade deal was in "fine" shape, despite recent tensions between the two countries over Hong Kong, the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, data security and trade tariffs.