Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai is arrested under national security law

Lai’s company, Next Digital, publishes Apple Daily, a fiercely pro-democracy newspaper that regularly takes on the Hong Kong government and the Chinese leadership. He is often denounced by Chinese officials, pro-Beijing news outlets in Hong Kong and China’s state-run news media.

Apple Daily reported Monday that Lai, 72, was being investigated on charges of collusion with a foreign country or external elements.

Mark Simon, a senior executive with Next Digital, said that Lai had been arrested along with Lai’s two sons. They were also charged for violations of company business code. He noted that Lai’s sons were not affiliated with Apple Daily, which suggests that authorities are investigating Lai’s private investments.

A number of senior Next Digital employees were also being questioned at their homes, Simon said. Hong Kong police said in a tweet that so far, seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law.

The publishing mogul was previously arrested in February and accused of participating in an unauthorized protest last year. He faces charges for joining an unauthorised vigil on June 4 to mark the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown by Beijing.

His arrest Monday is his first under the new security law, which gives authorities broad powers to target what they view as secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign powers.

Lai previously said he believed the new law would be used against him. Soon after he first wrote about the new law, the Communist Party-owned Global Times newspaper cited mainland experts who said his tweets had provided “evidence of subversion.”

“I have always thought I might one day be sent to jail for my publications or for my calls for democracy in Hong Kong,” he wrote in an op-ed article for The New York Times. “But for a few tweets, and because they are said to threaten the national security of mighty China? That’s a new one, even for me.”

c.2020 The New York Times Company