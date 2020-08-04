Heavy rains in S Korea displace more than 1,000 people, 13 dead
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Aug 2020 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2020 10:12 AM BdST
Days of heavy rain caused floods in South Korea that have forced more than 1,000 people from their homes, killing at least 13 with another 13 missing, authorities said on Tuesday.
Deaths were reported from landslides and vehicles swept away by waters that disaster officials said inundated more than 5,751 hectares (14,211 acres) of farmland and flooded parts of key highways and bridges in the capital, Seoul.
President Moon Jae-in was set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, after he had urged national and regional authorities to "make all-out efforts to prevent further loss of life" the previous day.
Work crews also returned to operation by Tuesday most of the flooded roads and bridges along the Han River in central Seoul that had backed up traffic and damaged infrastructure, the Yonhap news agency said.
In neighbouring North Korea, state media warned of possible flooding, saying that some areas were also experiencing heavy rainfall.
Citing unidentified South Korean government sources, Yonhap said North Korea opened the floodgates of a border dam on Monday without advance notice to its neighbour.
- Heavy rains displace over 1,000 in S Korea
- 4 HK activists arrested for online posts
- Australia reports record spike in virus cases
- Defector swims back to N Korea
- As world gets tough on China, Japan treads cautiously
- N Korea declares emergency in border town
- Japan's digital ambitions still stuck in piles of paper
- Deaths pile up in Afghan attacks while facts are murky
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Dhaka
- Fate of Shahid as Bangladesh MP hangs in the balance
- Bangladesh extends shopping hours by one hour in pandemic
- Bangladesh records 30 more virus deaths, cases rise by 1,356
- Beauty Boarding, once a cultural hub, risks being lost to history. Can it reclaim its glory days?
- Government reconstitutes committee to probe police killing of ex-army major
- Bangladesh receives record $2.6bn remittances in July amid pandemic
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?
- There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns
- Dhaka did not empty out as coronavirus stops usual Eid holiday exodus