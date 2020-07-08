Landslide in China's Hubei buries nine after heaviest rain in years

The landslide occurred in Huangmei County in the early hours and efforts were being made to rescue the people, the newspaper said.

From June 1 to July 7, accumulated rainfall in the regions of Hubei, Anhui, Zhejiang and Chongqing has reached the highest levels for this time of year since 1961, with rainfall in some places two to three times higher than normal, according to the China Meteorological Administration.