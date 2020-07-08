Landslide in China's Hubei buries nine after heaviest rain in years
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2020 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2020 10:53 AM BdST
A landslide buried nine people on Wednesday in China's Hubei province, the People's Daily newspaper reported, after some of the heaviest rain in decades brought floods that have killed more than 100 people.
The landslide occurred in Huangmei County in the early hours and efforts were being made to rescue the people, the newspaper said.
From June 1 to July 7, accumulated rainfall in the regions of Hubei, Anhui, Zhejiang and Chongqing has reached the highest levels for this time of year since 1961, with rainfall in some places two to three times higher than normal, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
More stories
- Heavy rains hit Japan, nearly 40 feared dead
- Flood death toll hits 20 as Japan warned of more rainfall
- Virus hurts N Korea like no sanctions could
- New security law sends a chill over HK
- New swine flu virus is spreading to humans in China
- China passes Hong Kong security law
- China sidelines allies with HK power play
- Beijing expands virus checks
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh decides to import rice as prices surge in pandemic
- Bangladesh shuts down hospital, hunts for owner over ‘fake’ COVID-19 test reports
- Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh for one week due to coronavirus
- Bangladesh playback legend Andrew Kishore could be ‘number one’ in Bollywood: Linu Billah
- Bangladesh reports 3,027 new virus cases, death toll hits 2,151
- Six activists of JSS faction die in Bandarban armed attack
- WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19
- Ambassador Kalam will be investigated if Kuwait brings allegation against him, says minister
- Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64
- President Bolsonaro of Brazil tests positive for coronavirus