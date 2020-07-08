China challenges US to cut nuclear arsenal to matching level
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2020 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2020 01:02 PM BdST
China would "be happy to" participate in trilateral arms control negotiations with the United States and Russia, but only if the United States were willing to reduce its nuclear arsenal to China's level, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Wednesday.
Washington has repeatedly called for China to join in trilateral negotiations to extend New START, a flagship nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia that is due to expire in February next year.
Fu Cong, head of the arms control department of Chinese foreign ministry, reiterated to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday that China has no interest in joining the negotiation with former Cold War-era superpowers, given that the US nuclear arsenal is about 20 times the size of China's.
"I can assure you, if the US says that they are ready to come down to the Chinese level, China would be happy to participate the next day," he said. "But actually, we know that's not going to happen."
Fu asserted that for the United States, asking China to participate in trilateral negotiations is "nothing but a ploy to divert attention" and an excuse for the United States to walk away from the New START extension.
"The real purpose is to get rid of all restrictions and have a free hand in seeking military superiority over any adversary, real or imagined," said Fu.
Fu maintained China is not "shying away from the international nuclear disarmament process" and is prepared to discuss within the framework of the United Nations Security Council's five permanent members all issues related to the reduction of nuclear risks.
- Landslide buries 9 in China
- Heavy rains hit Japan, nearly 40 feared dead
- Flood death toll hits 20 as Japan warned of more rainfall
- Virus hurts N Korea like no sanctions could
- New security law sends a chill over HK
- New swine flu virus is spreading to humans in China
- China passes Hong Kong security law
- China sidelines allies with HK power play
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh shuts down hospital, hunts for owner over ‘fake’ COVID-19 test reports
- Bangladesh decides to import rice as prices surge in pandemic
- Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh for one week due to coronavirus
- WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 3,027 new virus cases, death toll hits 2,151
- Ambassador Kalam will be investigated if Kuwait brings allegation against him, says minister
- Bangladesh playback legend Andrew Kishore could be ‘number one’ in Bollywood: Linu Billah
- Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
- President Bolsonaro of Brazil tests positive for coronavirus
- Mary Trump’s book accuses the US president of embracing ‘cheating as a way of life’