Japan floods, mudslides kill at least 44 as streets turn to rivers
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jul 2020 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2020 08:06 PM BdST
Torrential rain hit Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu on Monday, with at least one more river bursting its banks, as the death toll from three days of floods and mudslides rose to 44, including 14 at an old people’s home.
Evacuation orders were issued for more than half a million island residents, as well as evacuation advisories for tens of thousands more in western Japan, broadcaster NHK said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the rain was forecast to head east by Wednesday and ordered round-the-clock search and rescue operations. Ten people were missing, NHK said.
TV pictures showed streets turned into rivers rushing by at waist high, a collapsed bridge, upturned cars and a helicopter winching a man to safety from an inundated house.
The old people’s home was flooded in the island’s central prefecture of Kumamoto. NHK did not give details.
“I urge all citizens to carefully follow the information provided by local authorities and stay alert to take actions to protect their own lives,” Abe said at the start of a government task force meeting.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said 40,000 members of the Self-Defence Force were involved in rescue missions.
He added that evacuation centres were also working on preventing the spread of the coronavirus by distributing disinfectant and asking evacuees to self-distance.
The floods are Japan’s worst natural disaster since Typhoon Hagibis killed about 90 people in October.
- Heavy rains hit Japan, nearly 40 feared dead
- Flood death toll hits 20 as Japan warned of more rainfall
- Virus hurts N Korea like no sanctions could
- New security law sends a chill over HK
- New swine flu virus is spreading to humans in China
- China passes Hong Kong security law
- China sidelines allies with HK power play
- Beijing expands virus checks
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- A bird's-eye view of Bangladesh’s first expressway
- Biman flies to London only, suspends other international flights
- India allows import through Benapole after Bangladesh exporters’ tit-for-tat move
- Secretary Mostofa Kamal transferred to defence ministry
- Bubonic plague is diagnosed in China
- Bangladesh restaurants slowly reopen after lockdown. But owners stare into abyss
- BB removes ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over loan delinquency
- Prof Nurul Anwar, former director general of health services, dies from COVID-19
- Shib Narayan Das, designer of Bangladesh’s first flag, says he is in distress