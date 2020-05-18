China says premature to immediately begin a COVID-19 investigation
Published: 18 May 2020 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 02:25 PM BdST
China's foreign ministry said on Monday it was premature to immediately launch an investigation into the origins and spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 300,000 people globally.
Spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the vast majority of countries in the world believe the pandemic is not yet over.
The ministry said in a separate statement that President Xi Jinping will give a video speech for the opening ceremony of the World Health Assembly later on Monday.
