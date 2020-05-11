Home > World > Asia Pacific

Hong Kong police arrest more than 200 as pro-democracy protests return

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 May 2020 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 02:44 PM BdST

Hong Kong authorities said on Monday they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out on to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city.

Hundreds of riot police were deployed to disperse the protesters on Sunday, with some members of the media caught up in the chaos that evoked memories of the sometimes violent unrest that rocked the global financial hub last year.

Police said the arrested were aged between 12 and 65 and their offences included unlawful assembly, assaulting a police officer and failing to produce proof of identity.

A 22-year-old man was found to have materials believed to be intended for making petrol bombs, police said.

The Hospital Authority said 18 people were taken to hospital.

Images beamed live from the working class district of Mong Kok showed riot police pushing back some reporters and firing pepper spray amid chaotic scenes.

Footage showed protesters being subdued on the ground, scuffles and people bleeding.

Police fired pepper spray at journalists and activists, and conducted stop and search operations on members of the public and media.

The Hong Kong Journalists' Association (HKJA) said some members of the press were prevented from filming.

"Some journalists who were sprayed by pepper spray were not allowed to receive immediate treatment, and they were requested to stop filming," said Chris Yeung, chairman of the HKJA.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The outbreak of coronavirus and strict rules to curb its spread had brought a relative lull in anti-government protests this year, but the recent arrest of democracy activists and renewed concern about Beijing's tightening grip on the city have revived the movement.

Police in riot gear told protesters they were staging an illegal assembly and violating anti-virus measures that bar gatherings of more than eight people.

Democratic Party lawmaker Roy Kwong was arrested for "disorderly conduct in a public place", police said.

Video footage showed Kwong apparently being pushed to the ground and then surrounded by officers. He was later taken to hospital after he said he was feeling unwell.

The financial hub is gearing up for protests over the next few months, with activists calling for two million people to gather for an annual march on July 1 that marks the anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

South Korean President Moon Jae-In, delivers a speech during celebrations of the 72th anniversary of Korea's Independence Day from Japanese colonial rule in 1945 in Seoul, South Korea, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool

S Korea warns of COVID-19 second wave

Police officers wearing protective face masks are seen in a street, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wuhan reports first virus case since April

People wearing masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive at Gimpo international airport in Seoul, South Korea, May 1, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea 'reinfected' cases are false positives

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask is seen past a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Tariffs should not be used as a weapon: China

People wearing face masks are seen at a main shopping area after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

China silences coronavirus survivors wanting answers

Members of the national forensic service, fire and police departments examine a damaged warehouse following a fire in Icheon, South Korea, Apr 30, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea mourns an avoidable disaster

Representational image. REUTERSb

25 die in South Korea fire

South Korean people watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, Apr 21, 2020. REUTERS

Contacts in the dark about Kim

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.