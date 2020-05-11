Hong Kong police arrest more than 200 as pro-democracy protests return
>> Reuters
Published: 11 May 2020 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 02:44 PM BdST
Hong Kong authorities said on Monday they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out on to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city.
Hundreds of riot police were deployed to disperse the protesters on Sunday, with some members of the media caught up in the chaos that evoked memories of the sometimes violent unrest that rocked the global financial hub last year.
Police said the arrested were aged between 12 and 65 and their offences included unlawful assembly, assaulting a police officer and failing to produce proof of identity.
A 22-year-old man was found to have materials believed to be intended for making petrol bombs, police said.
The Hospital Authority said 18 people were taken to hospital.
Images beamed live from the working class district of Mong Kok showed riot police pushing back some reporters and firing pepper spray amid chaotic scenes.
Footage showed protesters being subdued on the ground, scuffles and people bleeding.
Police fired pepper spray at journalists and activists, and conducted stop and search operations on members of the public and media.
The Hong Kong Journalists' Association (HKJA) said some members of the press were prevented from filming.
"Some journalists who were sprayed by pepper spray were not allowed to receive immediate treatment, and they were requested to stop filming," said Chris Yeung, chairman of the HKJA.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The outbreak of coronavirus and strict rules to curb its spread had brought a relative lull in anti-government protests this year, but the recent arrest of democracy activists and renewed concern about Beijing's tightening grip on the city have revived the movement.
Police in riot gear told protesters they were staging an illegal assembly and violating anti-virus measures that bar gatherings of more than eight people.
Democratic Party lawmaker Roy Kwong was arrested for "disorderly conduct in a public place", police said.
Video footage showed Kwong apparently being pushed to the ground and then surrounded by officers. He was later taken to hospital after he said he was feeling unwell.
The financial hub is gearing up for protests over the next few months, with activists calling for two million people to gather for an annual march on July 1 that marks the anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- S Korea's Moon warns of COVID-19 second wave as cases rebound
- China reports 1st coronavirus case in Wuhan since April 3 among 14 new infections
- South Korean findings suggest 'reinfected' coronavirus cases are false positives
- China says tariffs should not be used as a weapon after US threats
- Coronavirus survivors want answers, and China is silencing them
- ‘We are not learning lessons’: South Korea mourns an avoidable disaster
- Construction site fire in South Korea kills at least 25: Yonhap
- Ignorance, fear, whispers: North Korean defectors say contacts in the dark about Kim
- China says Indian criticism of coronavirus test kits is ‘irresponsible’
- HK scientists say new antiviral coating can protect surfaces for 90 days
Most Read
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Pushed into austerity by virus and oil slump, Saudi Arabia triples VAT rate
- Most shopping malls stay shut in Dhaka as traders wary of coronavirus
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka