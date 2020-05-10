Home > World > Asia Pacific

S Korea's Moon warns of COVID-19 second wave as cases rebound

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 May 2020 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 04:03 PM BdST

South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus on Sunday as infections rebounded to a one-month high, just as the authorities were starting to ease some pandemic restrictions.

"It's not over until it's over," President Moon Jae-in told the nation, saying a new cluster shows the virus can spread widely at any time, and warning of a second wave late this year.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 34 new infections, the highest since April 9, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew of nightclubs, prompting the authorities to temporary close all nightly entertainment facilities around the capital.

The death toll remained at 256.

Battling the first major coronavirus outbreak outside China, South Korea brought infections of the virus, and the disease COVID-19 that it causes, down drastically through widespread testing, aggressive contact tracing and tracking apps. The response has helped Asia's fourth-largest economy come to grips with the pandemic without extensive the lockdowns seen elsewhere.

The daily tally of new infections had hovered around 10 or less in recent weeks, with no or very few domestic cases over the past 10 days.

The fresh outbreak comes just as the government was easing some social distancing restrictions and moving to fully reopen schools and businesses, in a transition from intensive social distancing to "distancing in daily life."

"We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention," Moon said in a televised speech marking the third anniversary of his inauguration. "We are in a prolonged war. I ask everyone to comply with safety precautions and rules until the situation is over even after resuming daily lives."

He said the KCDC will get greater power as part of the long-term fight and be renamed the Disease Control and Prevention Administration to reflect its enhanced position, while the authorities beef up local expertise.

The resurgence is driven by an outbreak centred around a handful of Seoul nightclubs, which a man in his late 20s had visited before testing positive last week.

At least 24 out of the 26 new domestically transmitted infections were traced to that man, bringing the infections related to the case to 54, the KCDC said.

The KCDC said officials are tracking down about 1,900 people who have gone to the clubs, which could be increased to 7,000, asking anyone who was there last week to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested.

"This case is once again showing a rapid spread of the virus as well as high infectiousness," KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing. "We're in a battle against time to head off additional transmissions in the local communities."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wearing masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive at Gimpo international airport in Seoul, South Korea, May 1, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea 'reinfected' cases are false positives

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask is seen past a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Tariffs should not be used as a weapon: China

People wearing face masks are seen at a main shopping area after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

China silences coronavirus survivors wanting answers

Members of the national forensic service, fire and police departments examine a damaged warehouse following a fire in Icheon, South Korea, Apr 30, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea mourns an avoidable disaster

Representational image. REUTERSb

25 die in South Korea fire

South Korean people watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, Apr 21, 2020. REUTERS

Contacts in the dark about Kim

A medical worker sitting inside a mobile test van for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waits to collect swabs from people to test, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Apr 27, 2020. REUTERS

India’s criticism of virus test kits is ‘irresponsible’: China

bA man demonstrates how to spray MAP-1, an antimicrobial coating that a team of university researchers claimed to be effective in killing virus, bacteria and spore, at a bedspace apartment in Hong Kong, China April 21, 2020. REUTERS

New antiviral coating can protect surfaces for 90 days

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.