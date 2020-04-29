Construction site fire in South Korea kills at least 25: Yonhap
Reuters
Published: 29 Apr 2020 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 04:07 PM BdST
A fire at a construction site in South Korea killed at least 25 people and injured another seven on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing fire authorities.
All of the victims were construction workers who had been building a warehouse in the city of Icheon, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) southeast of Seoul, according to the news agency.
A representative for the provincial fire department told Reuters that they were still working to determine the number of casualties and could not confirm Yonhap's report.
According to Yonhap, officials' initial assessment was that an explosion occurred while workers were installing insulation with flammable material in an underground level of the warehouse, sparking a fire that spread "extremely quickly."
