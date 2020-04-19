Home > World > Asia Pacific

Foreign governments condemn Hong Kong protest arrests

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Apr 2020 10:36 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 10:36 AM BdST

Foreign governments criticised the arrest of 15 Hong Kong democracy activists in a police sweep on charges of organising and participating in anti-government protests last year.

The arrests on Saturday were the biggest crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of mass protests last year.

The International Bar Association said the authorities should not encroach on human rights and the legal system must guard against any abuses of power when the world was preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The United States condemns the arrest of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong,” U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

“Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to ‘enjoy a high degree of autonomy’,” he said.

The arrested supporters of the pro-democracy movement included Democratic Party founder and barrister Martin Lee, 81, millionaire publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, 71, and former lawmaker and barrister Margaret Ng, 72.

Police said those arrested were aged between 24 and 81, and they were detained on charges of organising and participating in “unlawful assemblies” on Aug 18 and Oct 1 and 20 last year.

Major and often violent demonstrations broke out across the former British colony on those days.

They were all due to appear in court on May 18. Police said more arrests were possible.

Some of those arrested were released on bail late on Saturday.

In Britain, a Foreign Office representative said the government expected any arrests and court procedures to be “conducted in a fair and transparent manner”.

TRUST AND DIALOGUE

The Foreign Office also said the right to peaceful protest was “fundamental to Hong Kong’s way of life” and authorities should avoid “actions that inflame tensions”.

“The authorities should focus on rebuilding trust through a process of meaningful political dialogue,” the Foreign Office said.

The Hong Kong government defended the arrests, which the city’s Security Bureau said were carried out in line with the law.

“In Hong Kong, everyone is equal before the law ... No one has any special privileges,” said a bureau spokesman.

The International Bar Association condemned the arrests of Lee and Ng, who have been active human rights and rule of law campaigners during their careers.

It was vital that justice was applied transparently in Hong Kong, especially while the world is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

“It is critical that authorities do not use their powers to encroach on fundamental human rights, and it is vital that legal systems continue to protect citizens from any abuse of power which may otherwise be unseen during the COVID-19 crisis in which the international community is submerged,” it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

In a special report published on Tuesday, three of Hong Kong’s top judges told Reuters that the independence of the city’s judicial system is under assault from the Communist Party leadership in Beijing. The judiciary, they said, is in a fight for its survival.

Hong Kong returned to Beijing in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula that guarantees it broad freedoms not seen in mainland China, and a high degree of autonomy.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wearing protective face masks leave work after office hours in Central Business District, as the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Beijing, China, April 17, 2020. REUTERS

Nationalism, xenophobia flares in China as virus fades

People wearing face masks are seen at a main shopping area after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

Lockdown lifted, Wuhan's residence committees keep watch

A man wearing a face mask is seen, reflected in his electric bike's rearview mirror, on a street after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

China is trying to exploit the virus crisis: UK lawmaker

Media members cover inside a polling station for upcoming parliamentary election in Seoul, South Korea, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea holds national election amid pandemic

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to a pursuit assault plane group under the Air and Anti-Aircraft Division in the western area in this undated image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

N Korea test fires multiple missiles

Volunteers Deri Setyawan, 25, and Septian Febriyanto, 26, sit on a bench as they play the role of 'pocong', or known as 'shroud ghost', to make people stay at home amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the gate of Kepuh village in Sukoharjo regency, Central Java province, Indonesia, Apr 1, 2020. REUTERS

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors

A tugboat pulls the Bibby Renaissance floating hotel, meant to house healthy migrant workers, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Singapore, Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS.

Singapore readies 'floating hotels' for workers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

N Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.