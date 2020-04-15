Home > World > Asia Pacific

Korea holds parliamentary election under strict safety measures amid pandemic

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Apr 2020 10:22 AM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 10:22 AM BdST

South Koreans began going to the polls on Wednesday to elect members of parliament under strict safety guidance in one of the first national elections held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About 14,000 polling stations were open at 6 am around the country after disinfection, and voters were required to wear a mask and have a temperature check upon arrival. Anyone whose temperature was higher than 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit) was led to a special booth.

All voters must use hand sanitiser and plastic gloves when casting ballots and maintain 1 metre  distance between each other.

The election is set to decide control of parliament and shape President Moon Jae-in's ability to push through his agenda in the final two years of his administration, including looser fiscal policy aimed at creating jobs, raising the minimum wage, and continued re-engagement with North Korea.

Globally, South Korea was one of the first countries to hold a national election since the coronavirus epidemic began, while many others postponed votes.

Once grappling with the first large outbreak outside China, South Korea has largely managed to bring its cases under control without major disruptions thanks to a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 10,564. The daily tally has hovered around 30 over the past week, most of them from overseas travellers.

But authorities have warned that infections could resurge at any times, calling for special caution on Election Day.

As of 9 am, voter turnout was 8%, about 0.9% points higher than in the last parliamentary election in 2016, according to the National Election Commission. That excludes nearly 27% of the 44 million registered voters who took part in early voting last weekend.

Among them were about 2,800 coronavirus patients, for whom the NEC allowed voting by mail and set up special polling stations for early voting.

More than 13,000 in self-quarantine have signed up to vote and will be allowed to do so after other voters leave at 6 pm.

The election campaign has taken on a different look, with candidates wearing masks and bumping fists instead of pressing the flesh and mass rallies.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to a pursuit assault plane group under the Air and Anti-Aircraft Division in the western area in this undated image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

N Korea test fires multiple missiles

Volunteers Deri Setyawan, 25, and Septian Febriyanto, 26, sit on a bench as they play the role of 'pocong', or known as 'shroud ghost', to make people stay at home amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the gate of Kepuh village in Sukoharjo regency, Central Java province, Indonesia, Apr 1, 2020. REUTERS

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors

A tugboat pulls the Bibby Renaissance floating hotel, meant to house healthy migrant workers, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Singapore, Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS.

Singapore readies 'floating hotels' for workers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

N Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures

A woman holding an umbrella rides a shared bicycle past an image of the Chinese flag after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 10, 2020. REUTERS

China reports 99 new virus cases

A South Korean patient affected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) casts her ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station set up at a quarantine centre in Yongin, South Korea, April 11, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea holds elections, despite pandemic

Bed frames are seen inside a convention centre that was used as a makeshift hospital to treat patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 9, 2020. REUTERS

Chinese stay near home after virus is contained

Morning commuters, many wearing protective face masks, leave a train station in Tokyo on Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020, the day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would declare a state of emergency in large parts of Japan. The New York Times

Did Japan's emergency declaration come too late?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.