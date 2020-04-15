British lawmaker says China is trying to exploit the COVID-19 crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Apr 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 03:32 PM BdST
China is trying to exploit the global crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus outbreak by wresting control of companies such as Imagination Technologies and changing the way the internet works, a senior British lawmaker said on Wednesday.
"We're seeing quite a lot of action by the Chinese state, or state-owned companies, that seem to be exploiting this moment," Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, told Sky.
"Companies like Imagination Technologies... it's been facing a rather hostile change in management in the last few weeks, which happened to coincide not just with the COVID crisis but also the prime minister being taken into hospital and the Easter weekend."
Tugendhat said he was concerned by US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization.
"I'm concerned by this," he said. "This is of course an important time for the WHO to be doing its job."
"I understand his concerns with the way that the WHO has failed to call out China or indeed recognise the success that has been going on in Taiwan amongst other places."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- British lawmaker says China is trying to exploit the COVID-19 crisis
- Korea holds parliamentary election under strict safety measures amid pandemic
- N Korea test fires multiple short-range anti-ship missiles
- 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus
- Singapore readies 'floating hotels' for workers as coronavirus spreads
- Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases, a jump from previous day
- North Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures; meeting attendees spotted with no masks
- South Korea goes to the polls, coronavirus pandemic or not
- Chinese stay close to home after coronavirus brought under control
- Japan declared a coronavirus emergency. Is it too late?
Most Read
- GSK, Sanofi strike deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- ‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as cases top 1,000
- After she contracts coronavirus, doctor says Impulse Hospital evading responsibility
- With COVID-19 symptoms, 50-year old woman says family dumped her in jungle
- Doctors, nurses of Impulse, Insaf Barakah hospitals in Dhaka contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh reports 219 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 50
- US military says coronavirus likely occurred naturally but not certain
- India extends world's biggest lockdown, ignites protest by migrant workers