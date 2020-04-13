Home > World > Asia Pacific

Singapore readies 'floating hotels' for workers as coronavirus spreads

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Apr 2020 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 01:07 PM BdST

Singapore is preparing to house hundreds of foreign workers in accommodation vessels typically used for offshore and marine industry staff as it races to find alternatives to dormitories where the novel coronavirus has been spreading rapidly.

Tens of thousands of migrant workers, many from South Asia, live in cramped dormitories across Singapore, which have become the biggest source of coronavirus infections in recent days.

Authorities are moving some of the healthy residents of those facilities to other sites including military camps, an exhibition centre, vacant public housing blocks and the accommodation vessels, which they have called "floating hotels".

"Each facility can hold a few hundred occupants and can be suitably organised to achieve safe distancing," Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on Sunday after he visited one of the vessels.

They are docked in a restricted area in a port terminal, Khaw said.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said it was working with terminal operator PSA Singapore, Keppel Corp's rig-building unit, floating accommodation barge provider Bibby Maritime Ltd and serviced apartment operator The Ascott Ltd to bring in and manage two floating accommodations.

Khaw released photographs of a basic, clean cabin with three beds covered in blue linen, and said the residents would be able to use a deck for an hour of exercise every day.

Meals will be prepared off-site and delivered to the cabins to minimise intermingling. A medical facility is also being set up nearby on land.

Singapore reported 233 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking its total to 2,532, eight of whom have died.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

N Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures

A woman holding an umbrella rides a shared bicycle past an image of the Chinese flag after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 10, 2020. REUTERS

China reports 99 new virus cases

A South Korean patient affected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) casts her ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station set up at a quarantine centre in Yongin, South Korea, April 11, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea holds elections, despite pandemic

Bed frames are seen inside a convention centre that was used as a makeshift hospital to treat patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 9, 2020. REUTERS

Chinese stay near home after virus is contained

Morning commuters, many wearing protective face masks, leave a train station in Tokyo on Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020, the day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would declare a state of emergency in large parts of Japan. The New York Times

Did Japan's emergency declaration come too late?

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk on the crossing at Shibuya shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

'Lockdown', Japan-style: Pressure to conform, not penalties

A man wearing a face mask salutes during a ceremony where the Chinese national flag is positioned at half-mast, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

China reports increase in virus cases

The logos of Metran Co are seen on the boxes for delivering ventilators, at the factory in Kawaguchi, north of Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan animal ventilator maker to boost output for virus patients

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.