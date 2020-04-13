Home > World > Asia Pacific

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Apr 2020 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 02:16 PM BdST

Kepuh village in Indonesia has been haunted by ghosts recently – mysterious white figures jumping out at unsuspecting passersby, then gliding off under a full-moon sky.

The village on Java island has deployed a cast of "ghosts" to patrol the streets, hoping that age-old superstition will keep people indoors and safely away from the coronavirus.

"We wanted to be different and create a deterrent effect because 'pocong' are spooky and scary,” said Anjar Pancaningtyas, head of a village youth group that coordinated with the police on the unconventional initiative to promote social distancing as the coronavirus spreads.

Known as "pocong", the ghostly figures are typically wrapped in white shrouds with powdered faces and kohl-rimmed eyes. In Indonesian folklore they represent the trapped souls of the dead.

But when they first started appearing this month they had the opposite effect. Instead of keeping people in they bought them out to catch a glimpse of the apparitions.

The organisers have since changed tack, launching surprise pocong patrols, with village volunteers playing the part of the ghosts.

President Joko Widodo has resisted a national lockdown to curb the coronavirus, instead urging people to practise social distancing and good hygiene.

But with the highest rate of coronavirus deaths in Asia after China, some communities, such as Kepuh village, have decided to take measures into their own hands, imposing the ghostly patrols, lockdowns and restricting movement in and out of their village.

"Residents still lack awareness about how to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease,” said village head Priyadi, “They want to live like normal so it is very difficult for them to follow the instruction to stay at home."

There are now 4,241 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indonesia, and 373 deaths, with fears the numbers will rise significantly.

Researchers at the University of Indonesia estimate there could be 140,000 deaths and 1.5 million cases by May without tougher curbs on movement.

When Reuters recently visited Kepuh village, the supernatural strategy seemed to be working, with villagers running off in fright when the ghosts materialised.

"Since the pocong appeared, parents and children have not left their homes,” said resident Karno Supadmo, “And people will not gather or stay on the streets after evening prayers."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

N Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures

A woman holding an umbrella rides a shared bicycle past an image of the Chinese flag after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 10, 2020. REUTERS

China reports 99 new virus cases

A South Korean patient affected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) casts her ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station set up at a quarantine centre in Yongin, South Korea, April 11, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea holds elections, despite pandemic

Bed frames are seen inside a convention centre that was used as a makeshift hospital to treat patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 9, 2020. REUTERS

Chinese stay near home after virus is contained

Morning commuters, many wearing protective face masks, leave a train station in Tokyo on Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020, the day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would declare a state of emergency in large parts of Japan. The New York Times

Did Japan's emergency declaration come too late?

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk on the crossing at Shibuya shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

'Lockdown', Japan-style: Pressure to conform, not penalties

A man wearing a face mask salutes during a ceremony where the Chinese national flag is positioned at half-mast, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

China reports increase in virus cases

The logos of Metran Co are seen on the boxes for delivering ventilators, at the factory in Kawaguchi, north of Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan animal ventilator maker to boost output for virus patients

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.