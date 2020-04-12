Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases, a jump from previous day
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Apr 2020 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 10:12 AM BdST
Mainland China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 11, including 97 involving travellers from overseas, up from a total of 46 new cases a day earlier, China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday.
The commission said in a statement that 63 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were reported on April 11, up from 34 the previous day.
Mainland China’s tally of infections now stands at 82,052, while the death toll stands at 3,339.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- South Korea goes to the polls, coronavirus pandemic or not
- Chinese stay close to home after coronavirus brought under control
- Japan declared a coronavirus emergency. Is it too late?
- 'Lockdown', Japan-style: Pressure to conform, not penalties for non-compliance
- China reports increase in new coronavirus cases on April 5; one death
- Japan animal ventilator maker looks to boost output for human coronavirus patients
- China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic
- Wuhan official preaches vigilance as China plans to mourn coronavirus 'martyrs'
- North Korea claims no coronavirus cases. Can it be trusted?
- Taiwan says WHO not sharing coronavirus information it provides, pressing complaints
Most Read
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- Fire breaks out at DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura
- Bangladesh orders citizens to stay home from 6pm to 6am
- Narayanganj civil surgeon among 3 infected with coronavirus
- Govt orders list of truant officials during coronavirus battle
- Bangladesh receives 6 tonnes of food aid from envoys of Muslim nations
- Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier