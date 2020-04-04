China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2020 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 10:16 AM BdST
China declared Saturday a day of mourning for the thousands of “martyrs” who have died in the new coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half-mast throughout the country and suspending all forms of entertainment.
The day of mourning coincided with the start of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, when millions of Chinese families pay respects to their ancestors.
At 10 am Beijing time, the country will observe three minutes of silence to mourn those who died, including frontline medical workers and doctors. Cars, trains and ships will sound their horns and air raid sirens will wail.
More than 3,300 people in mainland China have died in the epidemic, which first surfaced in the central province of Hubei late last year, according to statistics published by the National Health Commission.
In Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and the epicentre of the outbreak, all traffic lights in urban areas will be turned red at 10 am and all road traffic will cease for three minutes. Some 2,567 people have died in the city of 11 million people, accounting for more than 75% of the country’s coronavirus fatalities.
As of Friday, the total number of nationally confirmed cases stood at 81,639, including 19 new infections, the National Health Commission said.
Eighteen of the new cases involved travellers arriving from abroad. The remaining one new infection was a local case was in Wuhan, a patient who was previously asymptomatic.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Wuhan official preaches vigilance as China plans to mourn coronavirus 'martyrs'
- North Korea claims no coronavirus cases. Can it be trusted?
- Taiwan says WHO not sharing coronavirus information it provides, pressing complaints
- China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in 5 yrs to support virus-hit economy
- 'No farewells, no ceremonies': China's Hubei cremates coronavirus dead
- Getting better: China's new coronavirus cases trend lower
- Missile tests and meetings: N Korea signals confidence in face of coronavirus
- New Zealand announces move to enter lockdown over next 48 hours
- China reports record new coronavirus cases from abroad
- Malaysia seeks Rohingyas for coronavirus checks after mosque outbreak
Most Read
- Bangladesh slows as shutdown bites: Google charts the trend
- Bangladesh confirms five new coronavirus cases as infections climb to 61
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- TV cameraman in Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh falls behind in COVID-19 tests, ahead in death rate in South Asia
- Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in mouse study
- Narayanganj area on lockdown as test confirms dead woman had COVID-19
- Two young American doctors spend honeymoon fighting coronavirus
- Bangladesh economy expected to remain strong: ADB
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name