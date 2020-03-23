New Zealand announces move to enter lockdown over next 48 hours
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Mar 2020 10:22 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 10:22 AM BdST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the country will move into its highest alert level, with all-non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours.
The move means bars, cafes, restaurants and cinemas will be shut. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, Ardern said, adding that the country was well supplied.
All schools will be closed from Tuesday, she said.
“New Zealand is now preparing to go into self isolation,” Ardern told a news conference.
