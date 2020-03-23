Home > World > Asia Pacific

New Zealand announces move to enter lockdown over next 48 hours

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Mar 2020 10:22 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 10:22 AM BdST

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the country will move into its highest alert level, with all-non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours.

The move means bars, cafes, restaurants and cinemas will be shut. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, Ardern said, adding that the country was well supplied.

All schools will be closed from Tuesday, she said.

“New Zealand is now preparing to go into self isolation,” Ardern told a news conference.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man wears a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

China hit by record imported virus cases

People wear face masks, over concerns about the coronavirus, in the Hong Kong district of Tsim Sha Tsui, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York)

China hits a coronavirus milestone

A couple, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk as they are reflected in a glass on a street of Gion district in Kyoto, Japan Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS

Japanese man who threatened to spread coronavirus dies

Staff in protective suits accompany passengers outside a centralised facility for screening and registration near the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

China warrants human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

A man in a traditional mask walks on a street of Gion district in Kyoto, Japan Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS

Japan suicides at historic low

Zulfirman Syah holds his son, Roes, in the hospital after he was shot in a mass shooting at Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Mar 25, 2019. The New York Times

He took a bullet to save his son in Christchurch

People wearing protective face masks are seen on a crossroads as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS

China imported virus cases exceed local infections

A two-picture combo of undated handout photos shows Deng Danjing, left, and Xia Sisi. The young medical professionals, who worked long hours on the front lines in Wuhan, first came down with fevers. Within weeks, both were in hospital beds, hooked up to IVs or oxygen machines. The New York Times

Two women fell sick. Only one recovered

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.