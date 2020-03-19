China hits a coronavirus milestone: no new local infections

As governments in Italy, the United States and elsewhere grapple with the pandemic, China has hailed its success as evidence of what can be achieved when a vast, top-down bureaucracy that brooks no dissent is mobilised in pursuit of a single target.

If Thursday’s numbers are more than a statistical blip, it would represent a remarkable turnaround for the Chinese government, which drew widespread public outrage when officials initially concealed and mismanaged the outbreak, even punishing the doctors who sought to raise the alarm.

Those missteps, critics say, allowed the virus to spread uncontrolled across the city of Wuhan in central China, forcing the government to impose draconian travel and quarantine restrictions over hundreds of millions of people that could have been avoided.

While Beijing’s sledgehammer approach — seen by many as a brutal experiment unprecedented in size and scope — worked to quickly lower the number of infections, the price in human trauma and economic loss was severe.

And China is not out of danger from a revived contagion and instability. A vast swath of the country’s populace has been embittered by how the ruling Communist Party has handled the scourge. Questions have been raised about the accuracy of China’s statistics. And even if zero local infections has been achieved, that does not mean zero new cases.

Officials said Thursday that 34 new cases had been confirmed among people who had arrived from elsewhere, pointing to how difficult it will likely be for China — or any country — to keep the virus completely out. Within China, many provinces and cities have essentially shut themselves off to travellers, raising the question of whether the virus will reemerge once such barriers are lifted and people begin crisscrossing the country again.

“It’s very clear that the actions taken in China have almost brought to an end their first wave of infections,” said Ben Cowling, the head of the division of epidemiology and biostatistics at Hong Kong University’s School of Public Health. “The question is what will happen if there’s a second wave because the kind of measures that China has implemented are not necessarily sustainable in the long term.”

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, had called for a “people’s war” against the epidemic, and the party’s propaganda outlets have in recent weeks hailed the party’s response as a success and a model for other countries.

The party’s approach has also come at a great cost to civil liberties and economic livelihoods, and some critics have questioned whether it would be viable in open societies where personal freedoms are fiercely protected.

In recent days, fear of the virus and pressure from the public to take stronger measures has pushed democratic governments such as Italy, Spain and France to impose stringent lockdowns on citizens, strategies that some countries were hesitant to adopt just weeks ago.

The longer-term effects of such policies have been particularly evident in Wuhan and Hubei province, where more than 50 million people have been subject to severe restraints since late January. For weeks, hospitals were overwhelmed and medical workers lacked basic supplies and protective gear. Residents protested over food shortages. Critically ill patients struggled to find timely care. Many died.

In the early days of the outbreak, a shortage of test kits and hospital beds meant many people could not be tested — and infectious disease experts say that many with mild symptoms are likely going undetected now. The government has altered its counting methodology repeatedly, causing large fluctuations in figures and undermining the credibility of its reporting.

“We saw so many dark things because of the blunt force policies,” said Lan Bo, a Chinese filmmaker from Hubei who has been filming a documentary in Wuhan about the epidemic. “It was a time that showed both the wretchedness and the nobility of human nature.”

Now, China will need to pick up the pieces broken by its severe response. To contain the outbreak, the authorities in China shut schools and workplaces and imposed travel and quarantine restrictions on broad segments of the population and many visitors from abroad.

Officials are under increasing pressure to revive the economy, which nearly ground to a halt. The country posted record declines in retail sales, manufacturing activity and investment in the first two months of the year. The stakes for China and the world are high: Economists believe the country will see its first contraction in decades, which will have knock-on effects for the global economy and could lead to a recession.

In recent weeks, the authorities across the country have lowered emergency response levels to the epidemic, allowing parts of the economy to stir back to life.

In cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, restaurants and shops are reopening. Face masks, social distancing measures, frequent hand-washing and temperature checks at entrances to buildings and restaurants have become the new normal. Most schools remain closed, and students have switched to online classes, even attending daily virtual flag-raising ceremonies via video link.

China’s rural areas are slowly letting their guard down as well. In at least one village in the central Chinese province of Shaanxi, makeshift barriers have been dismantled, according to interviews with residents there.

In Hubei province, restrictions have started easing since a visit by Xi earlier this month. Businesses and factories have been instructed to gradually reopen. The authorities said residents would each be assigned a coloured health code based on their risk level that would allow those from medium and low risk areas to move around the province. In Wuhan, the mass quarantine centres that had been set up to hold infected patients with mild symptoms have all closed.

In a village near Xingshan County in western Hubei, a message instructing residents to resume work came blasting over a loudspeaker earlier this month, echoing across the fertile hills. Villagers exploded firecrackers to celebrate the moment.

“It’s like the war has ended,” said Stefan Kirkeby, an American who had been visiting his wife’s family in the village for the Lunar New Year when the lockdown was suddenly announced in January. “We still cannot leave Hubei but the people’s local freedom has been restored.”

