Japanese man who threatened to spread coronavirus dies
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2020 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 01:26 PM BdST
A 57-year-old man in Japan who had threatened to "scatter" his disease after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month died in hospital on Wednesday, local media reported.
Media had reported last week that local health authorities in Gamagori city, Aichi prefecture, had instructed the man to remain at home after he tested positive on March 4. That evening, the man told his family that he was going to "scatter the virus" and headed to an izakaya pub and a hostess bar, media said.
He was hospitalised on March 5, media said.
The man had been under investigation for alleged obstruction of business after both establishments suspended business, Kyodo News reported. A woman who worked at the hostess bar tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12, it said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China gives go-ahead for human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine: state media
- Japan suicides at historic low in 2019 but more teens kill themselves
- He took a bullet to save his son in Christchurch. Can they ever heal?
- China imported coronavirus cases exceed new local infections for second day
- Two women fell sick. Only one recovered
- Some in Wuhan told to go back to work as new coronavirus cases subside in China
- China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad
- China President Xi Jinping goes to Wuhan to inspect epidemic work
- China's Hubei province may allow residents to travel
- In coronavirus fight, China’s vulnerable fall through the cracks
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports two more coronavirus cases
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- New coronavirus can persist in air for hours and on surfaces for days: study
- Bangladesh begins Bangabandhu celebrations at the moment of his birth
- Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus
- Two returnees fined for breaking quarantine in Shariatpur; locals besiege family in Bogura
- To track coronavirus, Israel moves to tap secret trove of cellphone data
- 95 Bangladeshis return from Italy, Germany despite Europe travel ban
- Four killed as gate of M Mansur Ali College in Sirajganj collapses
- Tracking the coronavirus: how crowded Asian cities tackled an epidemic