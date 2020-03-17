Home > World > Asia Pacific

Japan suicides at historic low in 2019 but more teens kill themselves

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Mar 2020 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 12:57 PM BdST

Suicides in Japan in 2019 fell to a historic low, marking the tenth straight year of declines, but youth suicides continued to rise, police said on Tuesday.

Though suicide in Japan has a long history as a way of avoiding shame or dishonour, and its suicide rate still tops the Group of Seven nations, a national effort has brought suicides down by about 40% in roughly 15 years.
 
Suicides totalled 20,169 in 2019, 617 or 3.7% fewer than the previous year, and was the lowest since the compilation of data began in 1978.
 
The suicide rate edged down to 16% per 100,000, a dip of 0.5% from the previous year and also the lowest in history. By contrast, the suicide rate for the United States, which has more than twice Japan's population and a growing suicide problem, was 14.2% in 2018.
 
The number of those under 20 who took their lives rose by 60 from the previous year to 659, the only age group to see a rise. Though suicides result from multiple causes, bullying has remained a persistent problem in Japanese schools.
 
Suicides peaked at 34,427 in 2003, alarming policy makers and drawing foreign attention.
 
Though the police did not give any reason for the decline, an improving economy has undoubtedly helped, and a suicide prevention program is apparently bearing fruit.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man in a traditional mask walks on a street of Gion district in Kyoto, Japan Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS

Japan suicides at historic low

Zulfirman Syah holds his son, Roes, in the hospital after he was shot in a mass shooting at Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Mar 25, 2019. The New York Times

He took a bullet to save his son in Christchurch

People wearing protective face masks are seen on a crossroads as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS

China imported virus cases exceed local infections

A two-picture combo of undated handout photos shows Deng Danjing, left, and Xia Sisi. The young medical professionals, who worked long hours on the front lines in Wuhan, first came down with fevers. Within weeks, both were in hospital beds, hooked up to IVs or oxygen machines. The New York Times

Two women fell sick. Only one recovered

Office workers face masks outside an office complex in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 11, 2020. REUTERS

Some in Wuhan told to resume work

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows a CCTV state media broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Wuhan at a shopping centre in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Coronavirus cases rise in China

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks walk past a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Shanghai, China Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

Jinping goes to Wuhan to inspect epidemic work

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks queue at a shop in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 23, 2020, in this still image taken from video. China News Service/via REUTERS TV/File Photo

Hubei may permit residents to travel

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.