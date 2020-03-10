China's Hubei province may allow residents to travel
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2020 10:15 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 10:15 AM BdST
China's Hubei province is studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium- or low-risk of contracting the coronavirus to start traveling, state media reported on Tuesday, citing a meeting chaired by the province's party chief Ying Yong.
The meeting, reported by the official Hubei Daily, said that they may allow people to start traveling by using a "health code", a mobile-based monitoring system that has been rolled out by many local authorities in China in recent weeks.
Hubei province and its capital Wuhan are at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.
